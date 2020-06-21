Rs10b allocated for Sehat Insaf Cards, says minister

PESHAWAR: Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra on Saturday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt had allocated Rs10 billion to provide healthcare services to people through the Sehat Insaf Cards.

In his post-budget press conference, the minister said all the people of the province would be provided Sehat Insaf Cards during the current fiscal year. He was flanked by Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir.

Taimur Jhagra, who is also the provincial health minister, said if needed the government would seek loans as the province received Rs150 billion less from the federal government due to the shortfall in receipts. “Though loans have not been sought, if the need arose the option of loans from banks could be utilised to meet budget deficit,” he added.

To a question, he said the federal government had imposed a cut of more than Rs150 billion on the amount the province was getting through the National Finance Commission (NFC) award due to shortfall in federal levy. He added that the province economy faced a deficit of Rs160 billion in the last three months due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The minister said an agreement would be inked with an insurance company within a month for provision of Sehat Insaf Cards to the people. He said next year Rs18 billion would be earmarked for the purpose, adding, the provision of Sehat Insaf Cards to the people would be ensured within six months. The minister said the budget was presented at a time when the provincial economy was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and meeting the targets was a great challenge.

However, he argued that the government tried to reduce its expenditure and concentrated on providing relief to the people through revival of business and industrial activities that was the reason no new tax was imposed.

The government had to increase the health budget keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, he pointed out, and Rs148 billion was allocated for health that included Rs124 billion for different health sector departments and Rs24 billion for corona related issues.

He said the KP government allocated Rs317 billion for development programme which was even higher than Sindh and equal to that of Punjab. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government uncapped the Rs6 billion on account of its share from net hydel profit.

“The province had started receiving Rs3 billion a month, but unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic caused delay in the payment,” he added. He said Rs37 billion was allocated for development schemes in the newly merged districts.

He said in the 2019-20 budget, the Annual Development Programme (ADP) outlay was Rs202 billion including Rs160 billion for settled and Rs73 billion for the merged districts. Though the province faced great hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic but the government succeeded in controlling the situation through better financial management, he maintained. He pointed out that the government collected Rs17 billion taxes before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.