University approves new degree programmes, regulations

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Academic Council of Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) Saturday approved new degree programmes, curriculums and all rules and regulation regarding admissions, exams and online mode of education.

The 4th meeting approved curriculums of 32 new BS, MS, PhD and ADP degree programs and all rule and regulation regarding admission, exam and online mode of education. Important programmes include BS Agri Industrial Engineering, MS and PhD water resources engineering, PhD engineering hydrology, MS and PhD climate change, MS and PhD agricultural entomology, MS and PhD agricultural economics, MS and PhD agricultural extension, MS and PhD agronomy, MS and PhD horticulture, BS civil Engineering Technology, BS chemical Engineering Technology, BS electrical Engineering Technology, BS mechanical technology, MS meat Sciences and Technology, BS and MS dairy Technology, BS tourism and hospitality, ADP in hotel and restaurant management, BS international relations, BS textile design, BS fine arts, BS communication design PhD English, PhD education and various ADP programs.

The structural changes in the varsity that were implemented in last 6 months were also endorsed. The meeting was also told about annual progress of all departments.

The methodology to teach the Holy Quran to all undergraduate classes was also formulated. The list of members for Board of faculties & finance and planning committee was also approved.

External experts appreciated the research output of the varsity in last 6 months under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Suleman Tahir which is almost double as compared to last four years.

At the end of the meeting the VC said the new and revised curriculums of all programs are now compatible with the market demands and all the passing out students would not face any difficulty to secure jobs in future.