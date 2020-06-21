Covid-19: Brazil, Europe pass bleak milestones

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has passed grim milestones as Brazil confirmed one million infections and Europe chalked up more than 2.5 million Saturday.

Death tolls in Colombia and Mexico also made grim reading – passing 2,000 and 20,000, respectively – as the virus tightened its grip in the Americas.

Although the spread has slowed in Europe, it is still the worst-affected continent -- almost half of its 2.5 million cases being registered in Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy, according to international media reports. The continent is easing its way out of strict lockdowns that have caused crippling economic damage, but the WHO warned against giving in to isolation fatigue.

The virus has now killed more than 464,000 people and infected 8.8 million worldwide. A vaccine remains months off at best despite several trials, and scientists are still making daily discoveries about the virus, its symptoms and the extent to which it may have spread before being identified.

Brazil reported a one-day record of nearly 55,000 infections on Friday, becoming the second country to pass one million cases after the United States – the only country with higher numbers of deaths and cases.The health ministry said the jump was caused by “instability” in its reporting system, which delayed previous days´ figures for some states.

Brazil’s death toll now stands at over 49,000, and has risen by more than 1,000 each of the past four days – although its curve finally appears to be starting to flatten.

Authorities in Mexico City meanwhile pushed back a planned reopening of the economy from next week to the following week, saying the rate of infection was still too high.

Argentina, which is reeling from the economic impact of the health crisis, bought more time to negotiate a $66 billion debt restructuring with creditors, who agreed to extend the deadline once again, to July 24.

In Europe, researchers in Italy said they had found evidence the virus was present in December – about the same time the disease was first reported in China. They discovered genetic traces in samples of waste water collected in several cities, the ISS institute said. Italy confirmed its first cases in February and imposed a strict lockdown in March.

Much of the continent followed Italy into lockdown and shops, restaurants and other businesses have only slowly reopened. Millions of children in France are preparing to return to school on Monday after three months away.

India reported a record jump in coronavirus infections on Saturday, a day after the government in the capital New Delhi ordered hospitals to cancel any leave and have workers return to duty immediately.

India saw an increase of 15,915 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 411,727 with 13,277 deaths. It now has the world’s fourth highest number behind the United States, Brazil and Russia.

In a memo to all government hospitals on Friday, the Delhi government ordered all leave cancelled and said further leave would only be granted under the most compelling circumstances.

Iranian health authorities Saturday announced more than 100 new deaths from coronavirus and another 2,000 cases of the illness, as the country’s fight against the pandemic entered its fifth month.

Iran reported its first coronavirus cases on February 19, and it has since struggled to contain the outbreak, the worst in the Middle East. The Islamic republic´s official figures have shown an upward trajectory in new cases of infection since early May.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said there were 115 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the country´s death toll to 9,507.

meanwhile, Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis has decided to halt a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, citing problems in recruiting enough patients for the study of the controversial drug. Novartis has made the decision to stop and discontinue its sponsored HCQ clinical trial for COVID-19 due to acute enrolment challenges that have made trial completion infeasible,” the company said in a statement late Friday.

This problem “made it unlikely that the clinical team will be able to collect meaningful data in a reasonable timeframe,” it said.

“No safety issues have been reported, and there are no conclusions on efficacy from the study.”

Hydroxychloroquine and its related compound chloroquine have traditionally been used to treat malaria and with a known anti-viral potential was seen as a possible treatment in the early days of the pandemic. Despite recognised serious side effects, many prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump, touted it widely as a COVID-19 treatment at a time when there is no vaccine for the disease and other potentially effective drugs are only just beginning to be identified.