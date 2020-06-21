SCBA to challenge SC verdict in Justice Isa case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) is going to challenge the Supreme Court's decision in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, referring the matter to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for initiating tax proceedings against the spouse and children of Justice Qazi Faez Isa for not disclosing their UK properties to the tax authorities while filing their returns.

A 10-member full court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the other day quashed the presidential reference for being unlawful besides halting the proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Isa as well the show-cause notice issued to Justice Isa on July 17, 2019.

As per court's short order, the Commissioner Inland Revenue will issue notices to the judge’s family within seven days, offering them an opportunity to explain their position on London properties. After doing this, the commissioner will send his report to the Supreme Judicial Council, which will move on further and can also exercise the power of suo motu to decide the matter pertaining to the London properties.

After consulting with my colleagues and friends, I have decided to file a review petition against para 9 of the short order of the apex court announced in the Presidential Reference against Justice Isa, Abid Saqi, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council, told The News on Saturday. Saqi said after prolonged hearing and examining the statement of wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa through a video link, there was no logic to refer the matter back to the FBR, which was biased and could not do justice to the aggrieved party.

“This appears to provide time to the government to prepare a fresh reference which does not seem just and equitable,” Saqi said, adding that he will discuss the modalities of Para 9 on Monday with colleagues for filing the review in Supreme Court.