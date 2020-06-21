SCCI seeks release of income tax refund

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday asked the government and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to release income tax refund payments forthwith to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to help revive the small businesses and industries in the province hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

The issue was raised during a meeting held at the Chamber House chaired by SCCI acting president Shahid Hussain.

Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president of the chamber was also present on the occasion.

The meeting said despite the clear directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and commitment of FBR the payment of income refund has yet to be been made to the SMEs sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It added that violation of prime minister’s order and federal finance ministry’s policy, the non-payment of income refund to the business community was unfortunate and tantamount to ridiculing the community.

The SMEs are unable to meet their basic expenses and if this situation continued it will push business community into economic meltdown and they will not be able to recover from the economic depression, the meeting said.

The participants warned that the business community will be compelled to start agitation if their demands were not met.