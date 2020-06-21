Anti-dengue drive launched

LAHORE: The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 94, Shadman, where he checked the staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

Meanwhile, Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited various areas to review the measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance.