close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 21, 2020

Anti-dengue drive launched

National

A
APP
June 21, 2020

LAHORE: The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 94, Shadman, where he checked the staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

Meanwhile, Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited various areas to review the measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance.

Latest News

More From Pakistan