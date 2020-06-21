close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
June 21, 2020

Seven shopkeepers held in Lahore for overcharging

National

LAHORE: The price control magistrates arrested seven shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates also imposed Rs 50,500 fine on several shopkeepers.

They inspected 334 points and found 31 violations.

As many as seven cases were also registered against profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, the price control magistrates are conducting raids across the City to ensure availability of commodities on officially-fixed rates.

