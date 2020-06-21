Corona kills three more in Swat

MINGORA: Three more persons died of coronavirus in different areas of the Swat district on Saturday.

With the latest fatalities, the number of Covid-19 victims jumped to 79 in Swat since the outbreak of fast-spreading viral disease in the country. Officials said that 65 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus disease, raising the number of infected persons to 2056. They appealed people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem the spread of the fast-travelling virus and save more precious lives.