Internet connectivity demanded for online classes

MANSEHRA: Students and teachers have termed holding of online classes as a futile practice, as they said that first Internet should be provided for the purpose. They also said the emergency system couldn’t be proven to be an alternative to the regular studies at schools and colleges.

“Though we have been holding online classes, this system introduced because of Covid-19 emergency cannot fulfill the fundamental educational requirements, which a teacher and his students need during the regular sessions,” Brigadier (r) Abdul Hafiz, the principal of Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi, told reporters on Saturday.

Hafiz, who has served as principal at renowned educational institutions in the country including Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, said that if educational institutions were allowed to be operational under standard operating procedures, it might prove beneficial. Umar Khan Swati, the principal of Mansehra Public School and College, said that students had launched a campaign “We miss the school” to communicate their demand to the government.

“The students have to compete for admissions at professional and medical colleges and if educational institutions are not reopened for regular studies, our educational standard might be affected,” he claimed.