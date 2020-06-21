Supreme Court judgment in Justice Isa case historic: JI

LAHORE: The Jamaat Islami has termed the Supreme Court decision to return the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa a historic verdict that would go a long way in halting the trend of using institutions on the wishes and whims of individuals.

In a statement on Saturday, Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said lawyers and civil society should keep their unity intact to ensure the freedom of the judiciary in the country and to ward off further attacks on the judges whose judgments did not serve the interests of the rulers.

He said different governments in Pakistan had tried to control the courts and used traditional tactics to achieve their goal.

He appealed to the Apex Court to ensure justice for Islamabad High Court former judge Shaukat Siddiqui and Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth.

The PTI government, he claimed, also proved itself an agent of the status quo and was making wrong policies from the day it came to power.

He highlighted the need for developing policies by taking on board all stakeholders.

He said fair and transparent elections were the key to put the country on the path to development.