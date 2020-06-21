Laws to be amended to protect the weak: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing party’s core committee meeting, said that he will not spare the mafias which created crises in the country.

A detailed briefing was given to the premier regarding legal proceedings over forensic report of the sugar crisis. The PM said, “We must fight and expose every mafia.”

“I promised the nation that nothing will be concealed and facts will be made public. I will fulfill the promise,” he added. The core committee expressed confidence over Imran Khan’s decision.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage in awareness campaign for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He asked the parliamentarians to encourage the people for adopting preventive measures. He said it is important to raise the sense of individual and collective responsibility in people to get rid of this pandemic.

The committee endorsed the steps taken by the federal government to cope with the coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Babar Awan briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding legislation over novel coronavirus.

The premier chaired an important meeting with his legal team to deliberate on legislation over COVID-19 as directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and examined the progress made in health sector. Imran Khan stressed that a reforms package will be introduced in health sector. The dignitaries decided that the law will be amended to protect women and weak class of the society.

Attorney General for Pakistan Barrister Khalid Jawed Khan and Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar also attended the meeting.