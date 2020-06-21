Face covering at public places must now in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has enforced the order of mandatory use of face covering at all public places, during travel and conduct of any business, private or official, with immediate effect.

A notification was issued for information of the general public in this regard on Saturday. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance, 2020, found sufficient grounds to proceed to prevent danger to public health in general, to save human lives and curb spread of this deadly disease. As many as 1,347 deaths and 64,218 positive cases have been reported in Punjab till date.

After approval from the chief minister, the P&SHD, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 4 & 5 of the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, directed, "All citizens in province of Punjab shall use face covering at all public places, during travel and conduct of any business, private or official.

"No services shall be provided in any sort of government or private establishment/ facility to anyone who is not using face covering. This order shall come into force with immediate effect in force in the entire province of Punjab till further orders.