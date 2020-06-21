Govt fudging figures on confirmed cases, deaths: PPPP

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concern over increase in the spread of corona cases, the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Saturday called for making public the real figures of confirmed cases and deaths.

“The increase in cases and deaths due to coronavirus exposes the government’s efforts and false claims of controlling,” said the PPPP Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shahi in a statement.

Dr Nafisa Shah said the people of Pakistan were facing difficulties due to the government’s incompetence and lies about controlling the pandemic. “The government continues fudging the figures of patients to mislead the people,” she said.