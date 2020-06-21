COVID-19 outbreak: Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs more at risk than Christians: report

ISLAMABAD: Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs are more at risk than Christians or those with no stated religion at the hands of coronavirus.

It has been revealed in a report published by the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics looks at the breakdown of deaths according to religion in England and Wales. The report has been carried by a leading Israeli daily and it maintained that a “substantial part of the difference in mortality” between religious groups, the report says, owes to “the different circumstances in which members of these groups are known to live; for example living in areas with higher levels of socio-economic deprivation and differences in ethnic makeup.”

The report means that “Jewish males are at twice the risk of Christian males, and Jewish women are also at higher risk,” the Jewish Chronicle of London quoted Nick Stripe, head of a department at the kingdom’s Office for National Statistics, as saying. Jewish males had a mortality rate of 187.9 deaths per 100,000 compared to 92.6 deaths overall per 100,000 in the general population, which is primarily Christian. For Jewish females, the rate was 94.3 deaths per 100,000 compared with 54.6 overall.

The report looked at deaths from the virus between March 2 and May 15. At the time there had been 453 deaths of people identifying as Jewish in the census.