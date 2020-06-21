34 Pakistani corona victims buried in Dubai

DUBAI: At least 34 Pakistanis have died so far in Dubai from coronavirus, according to the top diplomat of Pakistan Consulate Dubai.

“The consulate has cancelled the passports of 34 Pakistanis who have been killed due to the virus,” said Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali.

He said all the deceased had been buried in Dubai. These deceased Pakistanis were the residents of Dubai and Northern Emirates. Despite halting commercial flights to stop the spread of the pandemic, different governments have been running repatriation flights from the UAE for those who wish to return to their home countries but the victims’ bodies are not allowed to be repatriated due to the contagious disease.

“The authorities do not permit the corona victims’ bodies to be repatriated”, the consul general said, adding that the relatives and friends had to bury their loved ones here in Dubai.

So far, 301 people have died in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the Covid-19, according to the health officials.

From the 44,533 registered cases in the UAE, so far most deaths have been of foreigners, health ministry had revealed earlier.