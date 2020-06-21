Govt starts consultation with Ulema for Eidul Azha SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday started consultation process with provinces and religious leader to finalise SOPs for establishment of cattle markets and congregations of Eidul Azha in the wake of expected increase in cases of COVID-19 in the country during the next month.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri presided over a consultative meeting in the ministry’s committee room. Interior Minister Ejaz Ahmad Shah, Adviser to the Prime Minister Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Aftab Jahangir, members of provincial assemblies and religious leaders.

Dr Zafar Mirza informed the meeting that last two weeks of July could be highly fatal if precautionary measures are not taken in the country.

The meeting observed that as a 20-point declaration was reached between government and Ulema with regard to SOPs for mosques during the month of Ramzan, therefore, the SOPs for cattle markets and congregations of Eidul Azha would also be finalised with consultation.

Minister for Religious Affairs observed along with performance of religious duties, it was also vital to take care of health of people due to spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Ulema from different schools of thought were invited at the meeting. As such, timing for establishment of cattle markets also falls during last two week of July.