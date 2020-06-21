Govt to meet demand of HSFO for power plants in summer season

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to meet required demand of High Sulphur Furnace Oil (HSFO) for power plants in the country in order to meet peak demand of severe hot weather in summer season.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) discussed the HSFO demand for power plants in the country especially in the KE system & approved the measures suggested by Petroleum Division for ensuring required supplies of the product.

A meeting of the CCOE was held here on Saturday under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar.

The CCoE was briefed on the current situation of 1124MW Kohala and 700MW Azad Pattan Hydropower projects and signing of project agreement under policy for power generation projects 2002 and CPEC framework. The Cabinet Committee approved the proposals submitted by Ministry for signing of the relevant agreements and directed that other related matters such as timely availability of evacuation facilities may also be ensured.

The committee emphasised that the Cabinet decision relating to water usage charges, agreed with the government of AJK shall be adhered to.

CCoE also discussed the proposals of Petroleum Division regarding sustainable supply chain of LPG in the country & constituted a committee under Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jhanzeb Khan to prepare a plan of action within 15 days, which will be presented to and CCoE for approval.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim and official of various divisions.