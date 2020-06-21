Telenor outlines key predictions for ‘new world’

SINGAPORE: On a scale like no other, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated global social and economic change that would otherwise have taken years to realise. Today, we witness countries all over the world taking calculated risks as they ease societal restrictions. However, there is no such thing as going back to normal, asserts Telenor Research, says a press release.

“The pandemic has shown that necessity is the mother of all innovation. It is clear that the pendulum is swinging towards the need for reflection and deeper changes in the way we run our cities, our companies and our communities,” says Gorm Andreas Grønnevet, Vice President at Telenor Research.

As Telenor’s research arm, the team has taken a step back in order to look forward, identifying three key predictions that would shape our new, post-coronavirus reality.

Prediction 1: New city infrastructure to facilitate a new way of work

As the pandemic forces many typically office-bound workers to work out of their homes, we see that this has opened people’s eyes to the possibility that traditional office complexes are not so essential after all.

Prediction 2: Recruitment + AI = Match

Along with the lockdowns came economic consequences. While millions of jobs were lost, we also saw new types of jobs emerge to cope with unique needs stemming from the pandemic and the new limitations on immigration. In a job market saturated with displaced workers and new manpower needs, the traditional forms of hiring just take too long and many existing skill sets are in dire need of updates. We predict that artificial intelligence (AI) holds the key to transform the employment game for the better.

Prediction 3: Crowd movements to the rescue

Data is becoming an increasingly important tool in fighting rapid spread of infectious diseases.