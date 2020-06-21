Border clash a deliberate provocation by India: China

BEIJING: The Chinese border troops were compelled to take necessary measures to respond to Indian troops who deliberately made provocations in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of control and management, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

The Galwan Valley was located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the west section of the China-India boundary. For many years, the Chinese border troops had been patrolling and on duty in this region.

Since April this year, the Indian border troops had unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in the Galwan Valley, he said while giving a step-by-step account of the Galwan clash and explaining China’s position on settling this incident. He said China had lodged representations and protests on multiple occasions but India had gone even further to cross the LAC and made provocations.

On the early morning of May 6, the Indian border troops crossed the LAC by night, trespassed into China's territory and built fortification and barricades, which impeded the patrol of Chinese border troops. The Indian troops deliberately made provocations in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of control and management.

The Chinese border troops were compelled to take necessary measures to respond to the situation on the ground and strengthen management and control in the border areas, he added.

Zhao Lijian said, in order to ease the situation China and India had stayed in close communication through military and diplomatic channels.

In response to the strong demand of the Chinese side, India agreed to withdraw the personnel who crossed the LAC and demolish the facilities, and so they did. On June 6, the border troops of both countries held a commander-level meeting and reached consensus on easing the situation.

The Indian side promised that they would not cross the estuary of the Galwan River to patrol and build facilities and the two sides would discuss and decide phased withdrawal of troops through the meetings between officials on the ground. He said, shockingly, on the evening of June 15, India's front-line troops, in violation of the agreement reached at the commander-level meeting, once again crossed the Line of Actual Control for deliberate provocation when the situation in the Galwan Valley was already easing, and even violently attacked the Chinese officers and soldiers who went there for negotiation, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties.

The adventurous acts of the Indian army had seriously undermined the stability of the border areas, threatened the lives of Chinese personnel, violated the agreements reached between the two countries on the border issue, and breached the basic norms governing international relations. China had lodged solemn representations and strong protests to the Indian side, he added.

Zhao Lijian said, during State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi's phone conversation with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, he repeated China's stern position, demanding India to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident, severely punish those who should be held accountable, strictly discipline Indian frontline troops, and immediately stop all provocative actions so as to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. He said, a second commander-level meeting should happen as soon as possible to deal with the situation on the ground.

The two sides agreed to handle in a just manner the serious situation caused by the Galwan Valley clash, observe the agreement reached during the commander-level meeting, cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible, and uphold peace and tranquility of the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements reached so far.