Sun Jun 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

Citizens robbed of cash, valuables

LAHORE: Robbers continued their spree in the City on Saturday and deprived citizens of their valuables and vehicles worth millions of rupees.

Three robbers looted the house of one Mustaqeem at Model Town.

Robbers deprived a man, Shabir, of Rs 310,000 at Islampura. A man, Khizar Hayat, was robbed of Rs 150,000 at Shahdara.

Bikes were lifted from the area of Lari Adda and vehicle were stolen from the Millat Park and Gulberg areas.

