Senior journalist Syed Zakir Hasnain passes away

PESHAWAR: Senior journalist Syed Zakir Hasnain passed away here on Saturday after protracted illness.

He was in his late 60s. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at a well-attended funeral. The late journalist is survived by a widow and three daughters. Dua for the departed soul is being offered at the family residence located in Street No 4, H 3, Phase-2 at Hayatabad town. Late Syed Zakir Hasnain served journalism for 30 years in different capacities. He launched his career from English-language national daily The Frontier Post as a sub-editor in 1990. He was later elevated as the Newsroom morning shift in-charge. He remained associated with the daily for 10 years.