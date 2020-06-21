Cheques distributed among Christian community members

LANDIKOTAL: On behalf of the provincial government, checks were distributed among teachers and poor Christians in two different events held in Landikotal and Jamrud tehsils on Saturday.

In the first event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly MPAs Wilson Wazir, Ravi Kumar and Ranjeet Singh distributed Rs2.2 million among 220 poor Christian families hailing from Khyber district. Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Wazir Zada also attended the ceremony. The ceremony was held at MPA Wilson Wazir’s residence in Landikotal and was attended by a large number residents, officials and parliamentarians. Meanwhile, MPA Shafiq Sher also distributed cheques to the Parents-Teachers Council in Sur Kamar High School at Jamrud.