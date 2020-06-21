Biker dies

NOWSHERA: A speeding truck struck a motorcyclist on Nowshera-Mardan road on Saturday, killing him on the spot. Muhammad Ayub of Qaziabad in Nowshera told the police at District Headquarters Hospital that his 19-year old son Haroon Ayub was going on his motorcycle when hit by a speeding truck (K-7870) from behind on Nowshera-Mardan road. He said his son killed on the due to severe injuries. People present on the occasion held the truck driver Subhanullah of Kaka Sahib and handed him over to the police.