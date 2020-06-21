Trade resumptionwith Afghanistan hailed

PESHAWAR: A senior representative of the businessman community has welcomed government’s decision to resume the trade with Afghanistan for import and export from Torkham, Chaman and Ghulam Khan borders.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, a proponent of the Pak-Afghan trader, said it is a welcoming development that government has allowed both import and export to Afghanistan while ensuring all Covid-19 related standard operating procedures and protocols. He said the imposition of ban on the Pak-Afghan trade due to coronavirus pandemic had badly impacted the business community and other people associated with this trade in both countries.

Zia Sarhadi hoped to allow trade six days a week from three border points would reduce the burden on Torkhem border. He also welcomed allowing an unlimited number of trucks to pass on daily the basis for both Afghan Transit Trade and bilateral trade. According to the notification issued by Interior Ministry on June 19, Saturdays will be reserved for pedestrian movement on Torkhem, Chaman and Ghulam Khan border terminals. Zia Sarhadi hoped the trade resumption would help in stabilization of Pak-Afghan trade besides the creation of livelihood opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people who were suffering due to curbs associated with coronavirus.

PPP leader pays tribute to Benazir

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has said the country needs vision of Benazir Bhutto to pull the country out of the political and economic crises. In a statement on 67th birthday of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Saturday, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was striving to strengthen democracy in the country. He said both Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto were following the philosophy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.