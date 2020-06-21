close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
June 21, 2020

Barrister Murtaza Wahab diagnosed with COVID-19

Karachi

June 21, 2020

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s adviser on law and environment, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to Wahab, he is observing self-isolation at home. He termed the condition of his health as being satisfactory. He said that he had decided to get tested for the novel coronavirus after he developed a sore throat. He has requested his friends, colleagues and acquaintances to pray for his fast recovery.

