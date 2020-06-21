Barrister Murtaza Wahab diagnosed with COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s adviser on law and environment, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
According to Wahab, he is observing self-isolation at home. He termed the condition of his health as being satisfactory. He said that he had decided to get tested for the novel coronavirus after he developed a sore throat. He has requested his friends, colleagues and acquaintances to pray for his fast recovery.