close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

Woman among three wounded in firing incidents

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

Three people, including a woman, were wounded in firing incidents in the city on Saturday.

A man was wounded in a firing incident in Surjani Town’s Sector 3, Kaniz Fatima Society. Rescuers transported the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment where he was identified as 30-year-old Ovais.

According to the Surjani Town police, the incident took place when the man offered resistance to a mugging bid.

Similarly, 19-year-old Hazrat Bilal, son of Abdul Shakoor, was wounded in Rozi Goth. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. The Surjani Town said that the incident took place over a personal dispute.

Moreover, a woman was injured at her house in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad. She was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. According to the Jackson police, 38-year-old Zarnageen, wife of Niaz, was injured over a family dispute.

Latest News

More From Karachi