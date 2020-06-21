CTD arrests two alleged MQM-London target killers

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Friday claimed to have arrested two men allegedly involved in various cases of target killings and said to be affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

Their arrests were made and weapons seized by CTD Target Killing Working Group incharge Ali Raza. The two were identified as Mudassir Ameer and Minhaj Shahid.

Raza said the suspects belonged to the Qasba Colony’s Aligarah Sector of the party, and Mudassir Ameer was a member of a target killing team. Ameer has also been accused of six target killings, including the target killing of a policeman, Shafiq, and has also been involved in purchasing weapons for the party.

Ameer’s elder brother is also said to be a former sector incharge of the party and a former member of the provincial assembly.

Sharing details about another alleged target killer, the CTD police claimed that Minhaj Shahid was a member of the target killing team of the Pak Colony Sector of the MQM-L and a closed aide of Pak Colony Sector incharge Dilawar. He also used to conduct recce for the purpose of carrying out target killings. He also provided information to its team about the movement of law enforcers as well as about the targets.