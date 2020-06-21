Court again serves notices on SSP, SHO over plea to register case against minister, PIA chief

A district and sessions court on Saturday repeated notices to the East SSP and Model Colony SHO over an application seeking the registration of an FIR against Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chief Air Marshal Arshad Malik, chief and ground engineers and other technical staff related to the aircraft which crashed on May 22 in a residential area close to the Karachi airport.

The PIA flight PK-8303 was coming to Karachi from Lahore when it crashed in the Jinnah Garden locality in the Model Colony area. Ninety-nine passengers were in the flight, of whom only two ‘miraculously’ survived.

The application was moved by Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhail and his associate Rizwan Khanzada in the court of the East district and sessions judge. They said there was a grave lapse on part of the technical team of the PIA which gave clearance to the aircraft at the Lahore airport to fly, which later turned out to be devastating apparently because of landing gear and engine failures.

They said necessary steps and formalities to check the aircraft were neglected for which the aviation ministry, PIA and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) were responsible. They expressed no confidence in the local investigators and apprehended that they might cover up the crime to save the authorities. The applicants urged the inclusion of international experts in the probe.

They added that the delay in the prosecution may give benefit to the persons responsible for this and demanded the recovery of the missing voice box and release of information from the black box of the crashed plane for a fair and transparent inquiry.

They said that the aviation minister who oversaw the CAA and the PIA chief were responsible for the crash.

Mandokhail said he had submitted a complaint to the SHO of the Model Colony police station within whose precincts the area where the crash happened falls but he refused to lodge the FIR.

He said a complaint was made to the SSP East office but in vain.

He asked the court to direct the respondents under the section 22-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure to register the FIR against the federal minister, PIA chief and staff. The court expressed its annoyance over non-compliance on the part of the police officials and sought their comments again by July 7.