Bilawal’s press conference was nothing but a pack of lies, alleges PTI leader

Commenting on the press conference of the Pakistan Peoples Party supremo’s Saturday press conference, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was misleading the people and spreading hatred against the federation.

He said the PPP supremo’s press conference was nothing but a pack of lies and allegations against the federation. “One only wishes that Bilawal would have the courage to tell the people what his government in the Sindh province has done to save the people of the province from the coronavirus.”

Shiekh, who is also the PTI’s central vice-president, said that Bilawal should have thought twice before terming the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Larkana a political visit. “Imran Khan's visits are related to giving Rs60 billion to five million poor people of Sindh under the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme,” he said. “An amount of Rs2.2billion is being given to 115,000 people in Larkana.”

Sheikh said the prime minister did not go to Larkana to do politics, but to serve and assist the masses. He said Bilawal’s government in Sindh had given the people of Larkana a gift of AIDS and dog- bites.

“No healthcare facilities were given to these people and also no facilities of education. Bilawal is now talking about the National Financial Commission and Provincial Financial Commission awards.”

The PTI leader wondered why, despite ruling Sindh for 12 years, Bilawal was still talking about the PFC. “This is the double standard of the PPP rulers.”

Karachi hospitals

Shiekh said Karachi’s three major government hospitals – the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), and the National Institute of Child Health -- were handed over back to the federal government on the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. “But the PPP supremo has misled the province’s people about the issue of hospitals and is only spreading hatred by terming it an attack on Sindh.”

He said the PPP government was not able to run Taluka level hospitals that were now given to NGOs. “Bilawal should tell us how his inept government would run Karachi’s three major hospitals.”

Sheikh said that the Sindh government had even failed to supply dog-bite vaccines to the government hospitals. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had gone to the Ehsaas Centre Larkana to meet poor people. “Has Bilawal ever gone somewhere to meet the poor people?” he asked.

Talking about the letter of the Sindh government about its decision not to hand over the three hospitals of Karachi to the Centre, Sheikh said that the provincial health minister had demanded paying back expenditure of 10 years on these hospitals.

He appealed to the prime minister to order a forensic audit of the expenditure of 10 years on the hospitals. He reminded that the federation had been running these hospitals before the 18th amendment, but the corruption of billions of rupees had been done in them after they were handed over to the Sindh government.