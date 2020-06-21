As 35 more succumb to COVID-19, Sindh’s death toll hits 1,048

Thirty-five more people, including nine women, have died due to COVID-19 and another 2,190 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease in the province reaching 1,048.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 31 of the latest victims have died in Karachi alone.

Shah said that 10,830 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,190 people, or 20.2 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He said the provincial government has so far conducted 364,959 tests, which have resulted in 67,353 positive cases, which means that 18.5 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected. The chief executive said that after the latest deaths, the percentage of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at 1.6 per cent.

He said that 32,193 patients are currently under treatment: 30,504 in self-isolation at home, 62 at isolation centres and 1,627 at hospitals. He added that 700 patients are in critical condition, of whom 116 are on life support. Shah said that 1,387 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 34,112, which shows a 50.7 per cent recovery rate.

He said that out of the 2,190 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,598 (or 73 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 360 of the new patients belong to District East, 346 to District South, 185 to District Malir, 165 to District Central, 140 to District West and 119 to District Korangi. The CM said Khairpur has reported 123 new cases, Hyderabad 111, Ghotki 79, Sukkur 76, Mirpurkhas 33, Larkana 31, Naushehroferoze 30, Dadu 28, Sanghar 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Kashmore 11, Jamshoro eight, Badin and Umerkot six each, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar five each, Jacobabad three, Thatta two and Matiari one.

As usual, he urged the people of the province to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures devised by the government, which include wearing a mask while going out and cooperating with the administration in implementing the selective lockdown in the hotspot areas of different districts.