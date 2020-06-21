Acting on whims not the way out of Covid-19 outfall

LAHORE: Indecision on part of our rulers has kept both human life and economy hostage, as Covid-19 related deaths accelerate, and the economy keeps going down with every passing day.

Policymakers are faced with a choice of redirecting a speeding car from a track that would kill lot of people to one that would kill only a few. One would obviously choose the track where damage to human life is the least.

However, it remains an extremely difficult decision, because with this change of track we would be condemning some to death who were originally not at risk.

The fact is that in the current pandemic, no one is sure as to which track would be less risky for human life.

Governments world over are faced with the problem of going the way that would cause minimum damage to not only life but the economy as well.

Poor countries like Pakistan are faced with the dilemma of reducing the risk to human life through viral containment or to risk lives by opening economic activities.

Now that it has been established that Covid-19 is more lethal for older persons, allowing free movements would risk the life of elderly more than the young.

Public sector and private businesses have limited choices. They cannot ask essential workers to work from home.

Essential services like power energy supplies, water and sanitation services and public transport workers have to report for work in order to ensure smooth flow of these services. For workers who can operate in safe secluded environment, there are less problems, but for workers who operate machines and are involved in cyclic industrial processes the risks become higher.

Policy decisions in current pandemic are not so easy even for the most developed economies. Prudent rulers around the world are not taking decisions on whims like ours.

Instead they choose the path advised by the major stakeholders in the pandemic that are assigned the duty to contain the spread of the virus.

Those stakeholders are doctors and the paramedic staff, sanitation workers, workers managing water supplies, and last but not the least the law enforcing agencies needed to regulate the flow of people.

Most governments that recognised the importance of the frontline workers to contain Covid-19 provided these workers with the safety gadgets so they could operate without any fear of getting infected while performing their duties.

Doctors, nurses and the paramedic staff were equipped with safety gadgets to increase their efficiency and confidence in treating Covid-19 patients. Unfortunately, we took over a month to recognise this priority for the doctors.

Many doctors got infected due to exposure and quite a few died. The medical fraternity started taking extra care while examining Covid-19 patients and many doctors refused to report on duty.

This badly damaged the Covid-19 management system. The sanitation workers were similarly exposed to the risk without any protective gear.

The economy has become hostage to the mismanagement of Covid-19 by the state. Pakistan and perhaps Brazil are the only two countries where the pandemic is still uncontained.

The peak has not yet reached. The economy has been opened officially, but in reality is operating in sub-optimal mode.

Jobless workers are reluctant to rejoin the factories because of fear of catching the virus. The cost of operations in industries has increased because of the standard operating procedures they are bound to obey.

Public transport is sporadic so much so that even the Punjab government is not operating Metro Bus Service in Lahore. This bus service is the lifeline of industries in the city.

There is no planning. Metro operations might increase the government subsidy because the number of passengers it could carry would be reduced to half to ensure social distancing.

When the state itself is not prepared to operate on loss how could it expect private transporters to operate.

Economy is important, but to it would never flourish in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. The state would have to instil confidence among the entrepreneurs and the workers.

It has to take necessary precautions advised by the leading doctors of the community.

If it is looking for herd immunity, then that day is too far. Herd immunity develops when at least 60 percent of the population is infected.

Officially, there are only 175,000 Covid-19 cases reported in Pakistan. That is less than even one percent of our population.

The best approach would be to first clear the industrial areas and adjoining communities from the disease through strict lockdown and then open the industries fully as the Chinese did.