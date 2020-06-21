Weekly SPI inflation up 1.02pc

KARACHI: The sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week ended June 18 increased 1.02 percent over the previous week, whereas it went up 9.89 percent over the previous year mainly due to the rise in prices of food items, official data showed on Saturday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that SPI for the week under review in the combined income group was recorded at 129.16 points against 127.85 points registered in the previous week.

The weekly SPI covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

According to the PBS data, this increase was mainly due to a rise in prices of food items, including tomatoes (38.96 percent), chilli powder (10.19 percent), wheat flour (5.01 percent), eggs (3.65 percent), potatoes (3.25 percent), chicken (2.22 percent), prepared tea (1.06 percent), and onions (1.02 percent).

Non-food items that registered increase included printed lawn (2.76 percent), long cloth (2.45 percent), georgette (1.37 percent), and shirting cloth (1.14 percent). The joint impact of both food and non-food items was 1.01 in overall SPI for the combined group of (1.02 percent).

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of bananas (5.71 percent), garlic (5.27 percent), pulse moong (1.78 percent), pulse masoor (1.62 percent), pulse gram (1.59 percent), white lentil (0.92 percent), and sugar (0.73 percent). During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, seven (13.72 percent) items decreased, while 22 (43.14 percent) items remained constant.

The highest increase in SPI inflation of 1.29 percent was witnessed by the lowest income group earning up to Rs17,732/month. The group earning Rs17,733-Rs22,888/month witnessed weekly SPI inflation of 1.28 percent.

Quintiles earning Rs22,889-Rs29,517 and Rs29,518-Rs44,175 witnessed rise of 1.19 and 1.14 percent, respectively, whereas the lowest SPI inflation of 0.87 percent was witnessed by those who earn more than Rs44,175/month.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 9.89 percent, with a drastic increase in prices of mainly potatoes (81.87 percent), pulse moong (67.66 percent), chilli powder (51.54 percent), white lentil (43.91 percent), eggs (40.26 percent), red lentil (29.26 percent), vegetable ghee 1Kg (27.20 percent), chicken (26.29 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (26.14 percent), wheat flour bag (24.89 percent), and cooking oil 5kg (20.36 percent).

Decrease was only observed in the price of HSD (34.68 percent), petrol (33.28 percent), onions (28.58 percent), bananas (7.30 percent), electricity for Q1 (4.39 percent), tomatoes (2.91 percent), and LPG (1.11 percent).