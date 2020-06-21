Crowds defy virus fears to gather for first Trump rally in months

TULSA, UNITED STATES: Hundreds of supporters lined up early Saturday for Donald Trump´s first political rally in months, saying the risk of contracting COVID-19 in a big, packed arena would not keep them from hearing the president´s campaign message.

The street outside the fenced-off area around the BOK Arena was full of Trump supporters, many in red “Make America Great Again” hats or T-shirts, but very few wore masks and there was little sign of social distancing, even though coronavirus cases have recently been skyrocketing in Oklahoma. The president has minimized the risk that the evening rally — with thousands of shouting, cheering, chanting attendees — might trigger a coronavirus outbreak, hoping instead that the controversial event will reignite his misfiring campaign. The stakes could not be higher — both for the health of the 19,000 people spending hours at the Tulsa arena and Trump´s political fortunes five months before an election in which he trails in the polls.