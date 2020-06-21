Fighting the elements, not the enemy, on India’s China border

NEW DELHI: Death is a real and constant danger for the soldiers serving on India´s Himalayan border with China, but until a deadly brawl on June 15 the only killers since 1975 have been the topography and the elements. “We get more than 100 casualties every year just due to terrain, weather conditions, avalanches... There is constant danger,” said retired Lt. General DS Hooda, who until 2016 headed India´s Northern Command.

“You´re talking about 14-15,000 feet (4,300-4,600 metres). It takes a huge toll on your physical and mental condition,” Hooda told AFP after Monday´s brutal hand-to-hand battle with fists, rocks and clubs which saw the first Indian combat deaths with China in over four decades. In the “cold desert” of the Galwan river valley in the Ladakh region where the fighting took place, winter temperatures can plunge below minus 30 Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit), cracking gun barrels and seizing up machinery. There are few roads so troops — who are fed a special high-protein diet — must slog through the thin air themselves, carrying their own equipment as they navigate treacherous terrain.

For those who get injured or fall sick “evacuation becomes an enormous challenge,” Hooda said. Getting them to a helipad “can take hours”, and as soon as night falls, it´s too dangerous for helicopters to fly. This may be why the initial death toll of three shot up to 20 late on Tuesday. Seventeen other troops critically injured in the clashes, which lasted until after midnight, were “exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain” and succumbed to their injuries, the army said.