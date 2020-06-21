close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
AFP
June 21, 2020

Canada probes doctors bet on alcohol intake

World

MONTREAL: Canadian authorities are probing claims that doctors and nurses placed bets on the blood alcohol level of indigenous patients who sought emergency treatment at a British Columbia hospital. Hospital staff would try to guess the blood alcohol level of patients they thought were indigenous, said rights group Metis Nation BC. The game was called “Price is Right”, a reference to a game show where contestants guess the price of merchandise. “If true, it is intolerable, unacceptable and racist,” said provincial health minister Adrian Dix on Friday, adding that an investigation had been launched. A 2019 report said racism against indigenous people was widespread in the province´s health system, Metis Nation BC president Daniel Fontaine told public broadcaster CBC.

