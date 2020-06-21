Putin hails doctors who died from virus

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday hailed “hero” doctors who died during the coronavirus epidemic, comparing them to battlefield medics from past wars. Putin, who spoke ahead of next month´s controversial vote that is expected to extend his hold on power until 2036, also promised awards and more bonuses for health personnel. This week the state health watchdog said nearly 500 Russian medics who tested positive for the coronavirus had died, a huge death toll compared with other countries with large outbreaks. During a video link-up with medics across the country, Putin expressed condolences to those who had lost their colleagues and loved ones. “The dreadful, insidious infection has not spared your colleagues,” he said, calling the fallen doctors “true heroes.”