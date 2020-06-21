Bomb kills 9 pro-regime fighters in Syria

BEIRUT: A roadside bomb killed at least nine pro-regime fighters Saturday on a bus in Daraa, the cradle of Syria´s nine-year-old uprising, a war monitor said. The attack in the village of Kihel in the southern province of Daraa also wounded 19 others, some of them critically, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The casualties were members of a group of former rebels who surrendered at the initiative of regime ally Russia to form part of the army, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said. There was no immediate claim for the bombing, in a province that the Britain-based Observatory says is often rocked by attacks against loyalists and civilians working for the state. In early May, unknown gunmen abducted and killed nine policemen in a rare attack on a government building. Russia-backed regime fighters recaptured Daraa from rebels in 2018, in a symbolic blow to the anti-government uprising born there in 2011.