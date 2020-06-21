Zainli opens Women’s Online Coaching Course

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) General Secretary Manizeh Zainli opened PFF Online Women's Coaching Refresher Course. In a message she said: "We just want to show our continued support for the football coaching staff which plays a very essential role within the whole football and sporting fraternity of Pakistan and worldwide. “We value you all and recognise all your efforts. This is our way of saying thank you. This our way of keeping you engaged," said Manizeh.