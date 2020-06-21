All eyes on WI tour of England: Waqar

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain Waqar Younis said that all eyes are on the West Indies tour of England in preparation of Pakistan’s visit to the UK. Waqar in an interview to an English radio sports programme said that everyone is waiting for the beginning of cricket after coronavirus.

In addition to this, Waqar said that his wife is a doctor, and is on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. “This is the first time in 20 years that I have spent 3 months in Australia” “My wife Dr. Faryal is on the frontline against coronavirus. She has helped several people as an emergency doctor in Sydney.

Furthermore, he also talked about Shahid Afridi’s illness and prayed for his recovery. “Shahid Afridi was taking part in self-help activities to help the poor. Hopefully Shahid will recover soon, he has strong nerves.” Moreover, Waqar Younis appreciated bowling line-up of the young cricketers. “Bowling line-up of our youngsters is improving day by day. Our young bowlers are very talented, hopefully, will give good results.” On the other hand, he said that the bowlers have a habit of spitting the ball. “Bowlers have been in the habit of spitting the ball for many years. It will take time to get rid of the habit of spitting on the ball.”