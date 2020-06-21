Aaqib reveals another fixing scam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former pacer Aaqib Javed has once against jolted pillars of Pakistan cricket by opening another fixing scam.
According to reports, the 47-year-old claimed that players were offered lavish cars and millions of rupees in return for fixing matches.
“Lavish cars and millions of rupees were handed over to a cricketer,” claimed Javed. “I was also asked to fix matches and was told that if I did not comply, my career would be finished.”
The pacer, who represented Pakistan in 22 Tests and 163 One-day Internationals, claimed that bookies approach players through former cricketer Saleem Pervez.
“Players were approached with match-fixing offers through a former cricketer named Saleem Pervez,” Javed said about Pervez, who played his only ODI against West Indies in 1980 and passed away in April 2013.