IUB Sports Society holds online seminar

BAHAWALPUR: Sports Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organised online seminar in connection with World Yoga Day.

Seminar was part of series of activities being organized by the society on the direction of Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor to engage students in healthy and productive manner during pandemic days. Guest speakers Syed Habib Shah, former Director Sports Board and Prof-Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani Advisor University Sports Society and national cricket umpire highlighted health awareness and gave tips to students remain active and vigilant while practising isolation at homes. Co Advisors Sports Society Dr Khubaib Sattar and Dr Zia ul Haq also spoke on this occasion and briefed about online sports competitions organized by the IUB Sports Society which motivated a large number of students to practice and share their sports activities on social media.