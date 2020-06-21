New domestic cricket season delayed by two months

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) new domestic cricket season has been delayed by two months due to the spread of coronavirus. It has been suggested to start the domestic season in September instead of July. According to details, due to the spread of Corona virus, PCB is facing severe difficulties in starting the new domestic cricket season on time, after which the PCB has started reviewing the proposed domestic cricket schedule. According to sources, it has been suggested to start the domestic season with a delay of two months. The domestic season, which began in July, is now proposed to begin in the last week of September, with delays as well as a proposal to limit the domestic season this year. As a precaution against the corona virus, a proposal is being considered to conduct the entire domestic season at two to three centers. According to sources, the PCB is formulating a strategy to play cricket with the corona virus, in which talks are underway with international standard SOPs to conduct domestic cricket, allowing cricket fans to enter the ground in domestic cricket tournaments. The proposal is also under consideration for the domestic athletes allowed group training in early September.