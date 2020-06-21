Mashrafe, Nazmul, Nafees test positive for COVID-19

DHAKA: Bangladesh fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza, left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and opener Nafees Iqbal have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh. Mortaza, 36, is currently in the capital Dhaka after undergoing the test earlier this week.

Mortaza, a member of parliament, had been quite active with humanitarian efforts during the pandemic, especially in his hometown and constituency Narail. Islam was also heavily involved in distributing food and other supplies in his hometown Narayanganj, one of the worst-hit areas in Bangladesh.

Mortaza posted about testing positive on his Facebook page on Saturday evening local time saying: "Today my COVID-19 results came as positive. Everyone please pray for my quick recovery. The number of infected has now crossed one lakh. We all have to become more careful. Let's all stay at home, and not get out unless it is necessary. I am abiding by the protocol at home. Rather than panic, we need to raise awareness about corona".

Mortaza only plays ODIs at international level and had stepped down from captaincy earlier this year.

Islam, 28 and the youngest of the three, has played one Test, five ODIs and 13 T20Is since his international debut in 2018 and Iqbal, 34, has played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs.

COVID-19 cases have crossed 100,000 in Bangladesh with over 1400 deaths, and the government now planning area-wise lockdown.

Bangladesh were scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July for three Tests (part of World Test Championship) and later host New Zealand in August but both series look unlikely now. The Asia Cup, scheduled for September, is also uncertain currently which could leave the Bangladesh players without any cricket in the near future.