Brentford stun Fulham 2-0

LONDON: Brentford kicked off the Championship’s return to action after the coronavirus hiatus with a 2-0 win against west London rivals Fulham on Saturday.

The fourth placed Bees climbed to within one point of third placed Fulham after two late goals at Craven Cottage. Emiliano Marcondes came off the bench to make an immediate impact, first teeing up Said Benrahma before lashing home a fine strike of his own.

With a draw looking likely, Marcondes produced a clever pass for Benrahma’s clinical finish with only two minutes left. Marcondes added insult to injury by firing home three minutes later himself, with Benrahma returning the favour and this time applying the assist for the midfielder. Fulham were left to rue Aleksandar Mitrovic’s disallowed goal, with the Serbia striker’s smart finish ruled out for offside.