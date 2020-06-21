COVID-19 halts MLB, NHL training

LOS ANGELES: Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies have closed their Florida training base after eight COVID-19 positives and the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning also shuttered training facilities. Friday’s moves came as state officials announced a record one-day spike of COVID-19 cases, with nearly 4,000 new record infections in Florida. The NBA and Major League Soccer plan to gather in quarantine areas near Orlando to resume their virus-halted campaigns in July after play was stopped in March.

The Phillies said five players and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the club’s Clearwater training facility, which MLB said was being shuttered indefinitely. The team said a further 12 staff members and 20 players from the club’s major league and minor league rosters were awaiting results of tests. The Tampa Bay Times and ESPN reported the NHL Lightning closed its training facility, just 23 miles (37 kilometres) from Clearwater, after multiple players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.