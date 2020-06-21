Union Berlin fines for party with fans

BERLIN: The German Football League (DFL) has fined Union Berlin and two players over an impromtu party with fans in the club’s stadium car park after their Bundesliga survival was confirmed in mid-week.

Late Friday, the DFL slapped fines on Union, club captain Christopher Trimmel and midfielder Sheraldo Becker after a group of players held a makeshift party with fans in the stadium car park following Tuesday’s 1-0 home win over Paderborn.

A year after their promotion, the home victory, played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed that Union will play a second season in Germany’s top flight.