Pak cricketers asked to assemble on 24th

ISLAMABAD: There will be no returning back to the families for Pakistan cricketers who have been asked to get, set and be ready by joining the touring party on June 24 in Lahore for onward journey to England on June 28.

All the selected players plus four reserves will have to undergo COVID-19 tests on June 25, the report of which would suggest who will be accompanying the team to England. “All cricketers have been asked to assemble in Lahore on June 24 for the COVID-19 tests prior to team’s departure on June 28. Once cricketers will join the touring party, they would be under strict check for any outside exposure and as such would not be in a position to rejoin their families. Reserves have also been called up for COVID-19 testing as in case of any positive result, these reserves will be readily available for replacements. We hope and expect that all members of the touring party will clear the tests and would be on board on June 28 for Manchester,” an official confirmed to The News. He said that special arrangements have been made at the hotels where probable are to stay in Lahore. “A complete floor has been booked as only the touring party members would be having access to that. Results of the tests that are to be conducted on June 25 are expected the next day.”