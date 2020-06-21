Arshad is a rare talent, can be a world beater: Sahi

ISLAMABAD: President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi plans to use all the channels to financially support highly talented javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s quality training in Finland or in Belarus which could cost around Rs 12 million.

The potential medal winner at the Olympics has become the first ever country’s track and field athlete to directly qualify for the Olympics. Hard training under the able guidance of well-versed coaches and required international exposure is all he needs to create a history by winning medal in July-August 2021 Olympics to be held Tokyo (Japan). “We are lucky to have spotted a highly talented Arshad Nadeem who has all the potential to become a world beater. The AFP has planned high quality training for him either in Finland or in Belarus, the two famous places for the javelin throwers to get the training under the watchful eyes of the expert trainers. I have taken up the matter with Finland based javelin throwing coach (himself is Olympic medalist) who runs high performance academy there.

He has seen Arshad throwing javelin at the Asiad and during World Meet and has a strong belief that with a hard work and training he has potential to improve ten meters on his normal throw. If that is the case he surely is a gold medal winning prospect. Pakistan is lucky to have such a talent. Now what he needs is financial support that could enable him to train in the company of best athletes. Continuous international exposure is also important for him,” Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi said.

The AFP president said there was no better chance of winning medal in Olympics than to see Arshad performing to the top draw and making the country proud. “Look, there is no hockey this fall.

Shooting, athletics and equestrian have realistic chances of making the country proud. So my aim is to help him get the best training to earn laurels for the country. What come may, I would put in my best efforts to arrange for his finance helping him start training in one of these countries in near future. Indeed looking for finances under the prevailing situation when COVID-19 has crippled all activities is not an easy job, yet I am adamant not to let go the opportunity. The AFP would put its efforts and leave the rest to Almighty Aallah. We hope and expect that Arshad Nadeem would create history as he has all the potential to do so,” he said.

The AFP President categorically denied receiving any support from any quarters so far. “ Only promises and nothing else. Despite our requests to all and sundry, no one has so far come up for his support. Time is running out and I hope and expect positive response from those having a say and resources. Arshad is too brilliant a talent to be wasted. But even if no one comes forward I promise you I will make sure he gets the best training abroad. It is a national cause and a big opportunity coming our way since the independence, we would not let it go easily.”