GB govt hikes salaries, pensions

LAHORE: Gilgit-Baltistan Hafizur Rehman Chief Minister, on the directions of PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif, has announced increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees in addition to approving a risk allowance for doctors, paramedical staff and waste management employees.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government will increase the salaries of officers from grade 1-16 by 15 percent while government officials from grade 17 up will get a 10 percent raise. Party's President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif praised Hafizur Rehman for taking care of government employees in testing times. Hafizur Rehman said it has been the vision, tradition, and manifesto of the PMLN to provide relief to the people of Pakistan. He said he had provided the relief to the people despite financial difficulties and pressures.