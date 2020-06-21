Webinar on corona world order

LAHORE : A webinar titled “Corona World Order” was organised by University of Management and Technology’s School of Business and Economics (SBE) on Saturday.

According to a press release, Muhammad Ali Durrani, former federal minister, Sohail Warraich, senior journalist, Ali Zafar, artist, and Hafizul Haq, chairman of Professional Education Foundation, gave their opinion on the corona world order.

Muhammad Ali Durrani provided an insight into the global governments’ policy regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and how it is creating the corona world order.

He said incompetence and absence of merit was resulting in a disorder which is affecting politics and society. Public interest has always been sidelined by personal interest and financial might, he added.

Sohail Warraich was of the view that journalism and freedom of expression was also badly affected due to this epidemic. He said there must be merit system in politics. To combat these global crises, there should be a merit system.

Ali Zafar said “Our higher education institutions must be saved at any cost as our youths are our future.” He said the government must provide interest-free loans to students for the survival of education system. He said entertainment industry was also suffering from the worst situation, therefore, Ali Zafar Foundation is working tirelessly to help people in the pandemic.

Hafizul Haq said corona virus was reshaping the world order but at the same time it also offered opportunity to manage systemic challenges.

UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad appreciated all the speakers for joining the webinar on such an important topic.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to save higher education institutes from the aftermath of budget cuts as literacy rate in Pakistan was already very poor. More than 2,000 students, staff, faculty and people from all walks of life joined the session from around the world.